Lawmakers hope to encourage renewable energy projects with statewide standards proposal

A House subcommittee has advanced a bill that would set statewide standards for placing renewable energy projects like wind and solar farms.

Many Iowa counties have put strict limits on wind and solar development. The bill (HSB 692) would standardize regulations, like the distance between wind turbines or solar panels from homes and roads.

Rep. David Young, R-Van Meter, said the proposed state standards would be voluntary, but are meant to revive interest in renewable energy.

“As our energy needs grow, we’re going to need to have a standard set,” he said. “I think, as long as they’re voluntary, this gives the local folks the decision if they want to have it on their land or not.”

Counties could turn down the standards, but they would have to hold a public hearing to discuss their local rules. Counties would also have to estimate how much property tax could have been generated if they followed the standards.

The bill is expected to see changes in the House Commerce Committee.