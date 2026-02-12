Reynolds’ wide-ranging health care bill advances in Iowa House

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ bill that would ban some food dyes from school meals advanced through a House subcommittee on Thursday. It would also require nutrition education for doctors and would let pharmacies sell ivermectin over the counter.

The bill (HSB 694) would require the state to continue applying for federal permission to restrict food assistance to “healthy” foods. Iowa currently bans using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds for taxable food items like candy and soda.

Jon Murphy, a lobbyist for the Iowa Beverage Association, said the group opposes the bill because of its impact on SNAP and its restrictions on food dyes that are not backed up by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“All of the ingredients and dyes on this list have been approved by the FDA,” he said. “There’s been rigorous scientific study done on all of these things, and so we don’t think that it’s appropriate to go through what the FDA has already done and say they got it wrong.”

Reynolds’ lobbyist said the bill would help improve the health of all Iowans.