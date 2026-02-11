Governor’s bill to tighten immigration checks of state hires and limit bail for people without legal status advances

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ bill to tighten laws around checking the immigration status of state hires and restricting bail for people without legal status has advanced through a House subcommittee.

The bill (HSB 663) would codify Reynolds’ executive order requiring state agencies and boards to ensure new state hires and license applicants are authorized to work in the U.S. It would also establish a presumption that people without legal status who are charged with a crime would be held in jail before trial. A defendant could challenge that by demonstrating that they will appear for their trial.

Lisa Davis-Cook, with the Iowa Association for Justice, said under the Iowa Constitution, all people — not just all citizens — should be eligible for bail in most cases.

“When someone is arrested, that’s only an accusation. They have not been convicted. So, keeping them in jail before a conviction has serious consequences,” Davis-Cook said.

The bill would also require Iowans to swear they are a U.S. citizen when registering to vote. The governor’s legislative liaison said the bill will help improve public safety.