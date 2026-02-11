Bill protects farmers from lawsuits over greenhouse gas emissions

Farmers would be strongly shielded from lawsuits over greenhouse gas emissions under a bill advanced Tuesday by an Iowa House panel.

The bill (HSB 693) states that farmers would be protected from legal responsibility for the climate impact of greenhouse emissions, unless a court finds they violated an enforceable emissions limit or an environmental permit.

Supporters of the bill said it would protect farmers from “trivial” lawsuits, although the House subcommittee chair said there are currently no ongoing lawsuits against Iowa farmers over greenhouse gas emissions.

The Iowa Corn Growers Association, the Iowa Pork Producers Association and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association support the bill.

“We appreciate you bringing it forth,” said Kelli Klink, a lobbyist for the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.” We recognize that we need a safe, stable food supply, and this bill prevents trivial lawsuits against the American farmer and providing food for all.”

Those against it said it could reduce accountability for agricultural operations, as well as legal options for people truly harmed by agricultural emissions.

Rep. Megan Srinivas, D-Des Moines, is concerned that the bill is too vague.

“We also aren't differentiating between small farmers and larger bad actors, and if we have no such differentiation, then we could just be having more accumulative problems, leading to worsening situations,” she said.

Greenhouse gases mentioned in the bill include carbon dioxide and methane that come from an agricultural or renewable fuel source.