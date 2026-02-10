Iowa House proposes stricter rules for DNR adding waterways to impaired waters list

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) would be required to identify specific animal sources of fecal bacteria before adding a stream, lake or river segment to the state’s impaired waters list under a bill (HSB 657) passed by a House subcommittee.

Representatives from the Sierra Club of Iowa and Humane World for Animals expressed support for water quality monitoring and efforts to identify sources of pollutants. But they said this requirement would be cost prohibitive and impractical for the DNR.

Colleen Fowle, water program director at the Iowa Environmental Council (IEC), said the change would also lead to an undercount of impaired waters in the state, which would increase health risks for people, pets and livestock.

“Most importantly, IEC is concerned that this bill could put Iowa out of compliance with the Clean Water Act,” Fowle said. “States are not allowed to create standards that are less restrictive than federal regulations, and for these reasons, we urge a no vote.”

A representative with Des Moines Water Works raised similar concerns.

The bill suggests the use of microbial source tracking to “designate by percentage each species of animal, if any, that has contributed to the impairment.”

Jason Palmer, an Iowa DNR biologist, said this tool can help “paint a picture” of potential sources of fecal contamination, but it doesn’t break down the percentage of E. coli from different species.