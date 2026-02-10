Bill aims to expand mental health services in Iowa

A bill (HF2220) that aims to expand access to subacute mental health services has advanced through an Iowa House subcommittee.

Subacute facilities seek to stabilize people in crisis and begin treatment until providers decide on a longer-term plan for the patient.

Mary Neubauer, a mental health advocate whose son died by suicide several years ago, said the bill would remove limits on the duration of subacute care and require more insurance coverage.

“It was the level of care we so desperately needed for our son but could not find when he was in crisis,” Neubauer said. “So, I’m incredibly grateful that the bill we’re discussing here today, House File 2220, makes numerous comprehensive changes that can help subacute mental health care programs be expanded and established in our state.”

Many insurance companies are opposed to the bill. A lobbyist for a Medicaid-managed care organization said it would require them to cover subacute care for much longer than is typical or even useful for patients.