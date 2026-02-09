Transgender rights advocates speak against a bill that would limit local civil rights protections

Local governments would be banned from adopting broader civil rights protections beyond the state Civil Rights Act under a bill (HSB 664) advanced Monday by an Iowa House subcommittee.



The move comes after Iowa removed gender identity from its civil rights law in 2025. According to Lambda Legal, Iowa was the first state in the nation to take that step.



Coralville and Iowa City have adopted resolutions affirming local protections for gender identity, and the Ames City Council is advancing a similar ordinance.



Katie Freeman, who is transgender and is a Coralville City Council member, said the Iowa House bill interferes with city governments’ ability to respond to needs in their community.



“The 2025 legislation is bad enough,” Freeman said. “This one continues to overreach right into my town. A community, a city, a county, have a right to self-govern based on the needs of their individual community.”



Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said the bill is necessary because different civil rights protections across the state will create confusion for schools and businesses.