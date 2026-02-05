Republican lawmakers look to repeal 2020 police bias training law and roll back affirmative action

A state law requiring police to take de-escalation and bias prevention training each year would be repealed under a bill advancing in the Iowa House. The law passed unanimously in 2020 during protests for racial justice.

The bill (HSB 668) would also end state scholarship and college readiness programs that aim to help students of color, and it removes requirements for state agencies and schools to use affirmative action in employment.

Republicans on a House panel were the only people to speak in support of the bill at a contentious hearing Thursday.

“This bill ensures opportunities are awarded based on hard work, talent, qualifications — not skin color or gender,” said Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull. “It’s a step towards a colorblind justice aligning with the Constitution and the promises for all Americans.”

Opponents of the bill said it would legalize discrimination and deny opportunities to racial minorities.