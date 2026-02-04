Reynolds proposes a bill to block local governments from protecting civil rights not included in Iowa code

Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced a bill to prevent local governments from having different civil rights protections than the state.

Last year, she signed a law removing gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Act. That ended state-level protections for transgender Iowans in employment, housing, education and more.

But some cities and counties have local protections against gender identity discrimination.

Iowa Safe Schools, a group that advocates for LGBTQ youth, opposes the bill. Zach Rus, the group’s executive director, said the bill cements Reynolds’ legacy of hostility toward civil rights.

The governor’s spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.