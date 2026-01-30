Senate bill pushes for stricter vetting of school staff after Ian Roberts hiring errors

Individuals working for Iowa schools would face stronger vetting procedures under a proposal advanced Thursday by a Senate subcommittee. The bill (SSB 3015) is a response to the arrest of former Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2025.

New applicants or individuals renewing their educational licenses would have to provide evidence of their lawful presence in the country and submit documents to the state licensing board that proves both their work authorization and identity.



Public and private school leaders would also have to verify the identity and employment eligibility of their employees.



Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, said the bill tightens Iowa code to make sure that nothing will “slip through the cracks.”



“It takes some statements that would be interpreted as ‘may,’ or even directly labeled as ‘may,’ and changes those to a ‘shall,’” Evans said.



A lobbyist with the Iowa Association of School Boards said the terms “lawfully present” should be changed to “authorized to work” to make the bill legally consistent throughout.