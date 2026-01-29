Iowa House subcommittee advances bill to criminalize fake academic credentials after Ian Roberts case

Lying about academic credentials for a job would be a crime under a bill passed out of an Iowa House subcommittee Thursday.



The bill (HF 2091) was proposed after former Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts falsely claimed he had a doctorate from Morgan State University when he was applying for the job in 2023. Roberts completed coursework at the university, but did not complete his degree. Robert’s education background came under scrutiny after he was detained by immigration officers in September 2025.



Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Garwin, drafted the bill and said only egregious cases would be penalized.



“First of all, you're committing fraud against the institution that you're claiming credentials from because … it's like trademark infringement,” he said. “Second of all, you're defrauding the employer because if they hire you and you've got fraudulent credentials, you’re getting paid for something that you don't really have.”



Under the bill, claiming a false credential could lead to up to five years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.



Rep. Mary Madison, D-West Des Moines, raised concerns that the bill’s language was too general and the penalties were too severe.