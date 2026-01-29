Iowa Farm Act passes House subcommittee

The Iowa Farm Act (HSB 588) passed out of a House subcommittee Wednesday with support from groups representing farmers, biofuel and rural communities.

The bill, which was introduced by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, includes provisions ranging from a sales tax exemption for beekeepers when they purchase honeybees to increased funding for biodiesel infrastructure.

Naig called it a comprehensive package that brings together ideas from farmers, ag businesses and rural communities across the state.

Aaron Lehman, with the Iowa Farmers Union, said the organization supports part of the bill that would make the Choose Iowa School Purchasing Pilot Program permanent. But Lehman wants to make sure changes to taxes balance estate planning with the needs of new farmers — specifically their access to land.

“This is a tremendous issue for young and beginning farmers,” he said. “So, we want to make sure that the overall impact of that piece of the bill moves us in the right direction to provide opportunities for our young and beginning farmers.”

The House subcommittee advanced the Iowa Farm Act to the Agriculture Committee, where there are likely to be amendments.