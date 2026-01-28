Senate Republicans advance amended pipeline bill

Pipeline companies would have more flexibility to seek a path around unwilling landowners under a bill (SF2067) advanced Wednesday by Republicans on a Senate committee.

Senators replaced the language in a bill passed by the House that bans eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines with a proposal from Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh.

Klimesh said his bill would help avoid the use of eminent domain, protect landowner rights and let a carbon pipeline project move forward.

Democrats voted against the bill, saying Iowans weren’t given a fair chance to comment in a public hearing before the vote. A subcommittee meeting where the public can comment has been scheduled for Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on Klimesh’s original pipeline bill.