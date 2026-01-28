© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Legislative Briefs
The latest from the Iowa Capitol adapted from on-air broadcast reports.

Senate Republicans advance amended pipeline bill

Iowa Public Radio | By Katarina Sostaric
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:56 PM CST

Pipeline companies would have more flexibility to seek a path around unwilling landowners under a bill (SF2067) advanced Wednesday by Republicans on a Senate committee.

Senators replaced the language in a bill passed by the House that bans eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines with a proposal from Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh.

Klimesh said his bill would help avoid the use of eminent domain, protect landowner rights and let a carbon pipeline project move forward.

Democrats voted against the bill, saying Iowans weren’t given a fair chance to comment in a public hearing before the vote. A subcommittee meeting where the public can comment has been scheduled for Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on Klimesh’s original pipeline bill.
