House GOP unveils 3 ‘tough on crime’ bills

House Republicans introduced three bills they say will help crack down on crime and make Iowa safer.

They would require a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison for people who rack up three “points” based on being convicted of multiple specific crimes. Another bill would set stricter requirements for releasing someone on bail. The third bill aims to provide more public information about how judges are handling criminal cases.

Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, said he wants to target people who commit multiple crimes and aren’t willing to be rehabilitated.

“Now, what this means is that a habitual offender is going to prison for a minimum of 20 years. Our communities will be safer, and the justice deserved by victims of the crime will actually come to fruition,” he said.

Holt said he’s not concerned about the bills’ potential impact on prison and jail capacity, even as Iowa prisons report overcrowding.