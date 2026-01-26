Senate subcommittee advances bill to fix tuition rates at Iowa universities

Undergraduate students at the state’s public universities would have fixed tuition rates under a proposal advanced by a Senate subcommittee. The bill would require universities to charge students their freshman year tuition rate throughout all four years of college.

The change would go into effect in 2027.

A report from the Board of Regents says that could cause budget shortfalls for the universities. The board says inflation, an upcoming drop in enrollment and uncertain federal funding could also cause problems.

The report also says a tuition guarantee could potentially boost enrollment and give students financial predictability.