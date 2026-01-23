Iowa lawmakers advance bill expanding access to ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine

A bill (House File 2056) that would direct state health officials to make ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine available without a doctor's prescription has made it through a House subcommittee.

The medications have gained a following as alternative therapies for conditions ranging from COVID-19 to cancer. But the Federal Drug Administration says those claims lack evidence.

Lindsay Maher, with Informed Choice Iowa, told lawmakers individuals should weigh that for themselves.

“Billions of doses, especially of ivermectin, have been given worldwide — especially for treating parasitic conditions,” she said. “It has serious side effects, that is true. A lot of things do. They are abundantly rare, though, in standard human doses.”

The Iowa Pharmacy Association is one of the groups opposing the bill because pharmacists could not withhold the drugs from patients at risk of serious side effects.

Rep. Brett Barker, R-Nevada, agreed to advance the bill but said he will not support it in committee without some changes.