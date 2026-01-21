Iowa Senate bill moves to close State Historical Society research center in Iowa City

The state would no longer have to maintain a historical research center in Iowa City under a bill advanced Tuesday by Republicans on a Senate panel.

The bill comes after state officials started the process of closing the State Historical Society of Iowa’s facility in Iowa City last year. Two lawsuits have been filed to try to stop the closure.

Dave Baker, an author who focuses on Iowa history, said both the Iowa City and Des Moines research centers made it possible for him to write about the history of Iowa communities.

“We fund things that we feel are important. And if we’re not adequately funding the historical society, to me, that says that that’s not a priority for Iowa. And I think for the people of Iowa, they would disagree with that statement,” Baker said.

Nathan Reckman, deputy director of the Department of Administrative Services, said the department can’t afford to support two research centers. He said the department plans to make historical items from Iowa City more accessible. But some historians have raised concerns that materials will be destroyed.