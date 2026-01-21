Bill aims to boost number of Iowans accepted into UI nursing program

A new bill advanced by a House subcommittee would set a quota for the number of Iowans the University of Iowa’s nursing program must accept. Under House Study Bill 530, at least 80% of people accepted would have to be graduates of high schools in Iowa.



Jason Chapman, a lobbyist for the Board of Regents, said the bill could hurt the program’s ability to recruit students from out of state to fill jobs in Iowa. He also said the bill could put the university in competition with smaller nursing programs in the state.

“There's a potential that some of those programs might not be able to continue, and the end result we're concerned with might be less nurses entering the workforce,” Chapman said.



Supporters of the proposal say it will help people stay in Iowa and fill workforce shortages.

Last year, state lawmakers passed a law requiring at least 80% of students accepted into the University of Iowa’s medical and dental program to be Iowa residents.