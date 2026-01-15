House Democrats propose raising minimum wage and extending paid family leave

Democrats in the Iowa House have announced a set of bills they say will lower costs and help working families.

The Democrats’ proposal includes 12 weeks of paid family leave for all working Iowans, increased assistance for homebuyers and freezing utility rates for at least the next few years. They would also raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour and then have automatic increases tied to inflation.

Rep. Dan Gosa, D-Davenport, said wages have fallen behind and workers' rights have been weakened.

“Our plan is built on a simple belief: if you work hard in Iowa, you should be able to afford a good life,” he said. “For far too long, wages have fallen behind.”

House Democrats are also proposing a bill to end education savings accounts and use the money to help people pay for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. But Republicans control the Iowa Legislature, making Democrats’ proposals unlikely to advance.