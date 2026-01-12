Iowa Senate president calls for unity during first day of session

Iowa’s 2026 legislative session is officially underway. But unlike last year, Senate Republicans no longer hold a supermajority in their chamber.

Senate Republicans say they’ll prioritize property tax reforms, strengthening agricultural markets and making the state more friendly to businesses. They also want to propose an eminent domain plan that includes taxing carbon dioxide carried by pipelines.

Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, called on members to tone down divisive rhetoric and come together to help Iowans.

“They want good jobs and affordable living,” Sinclair said. “They want lower taxes and less regulatory interference, and they want the freedom to flourish in the state that they love.”

Senate Democrats say they want to focus on supporting public education, making child care more affordable and lowering health care costs.

The Senate also swore in new state Sen. Renee Hardman, D-West Des Moines, on Monday. Hardman is the first Black woman to serve in the Iowa Senate.