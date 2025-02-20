A bill to ban ranked choice voting in Iowa elections advances

Ranked choice voting — where voters rank candidates instead of choosing just one — would be banned in Iowa under a bill introduced by the secretary of state’s office.

Supporters of ranked choice voting say it can save money since it would do away with extra elections, like runoffs. They also say it would give more power to voters and make elections less polarized.

Matt Wetstein of Ames is a volunteer with Better Ballot Iowa. He’s against the bill and says there’s no reason to ban an idea.

“The fact is, we’re not here today to ask you all to support ranked choice voting. We’re asking you all to keep the conversation going. What we want is a free, fair and good-faith conversation.”

The secretary of state’s office and other opponents of ranked choice voting say it could create confusion and contribute to longer waiting times at the polls.

Instant runoff voting would also be banned under the bill, which was approved by an Iowa Senate subcommittee.