Week 2 at the Statehouse: Lawmakers seek fetal development video in schools, new rules for court testimony

It’s Legislative Monday: Your weekly-ish wrap of what’s going on at the Iowa Capitol during the 2025 legislative session. Last week, lawmakers discussed a constitutional amendment to allow remote testimony brought forward by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.

Children testifying in court

A proposed constitutional amendment that advanced in the Iowa House would help restore the option for some child crime victims to testify remotely. Attorney General Brenna Bird proposed the amendment after the Iowa Supreme Court ruled last year that Iowa’s law allowing certain witnesses to testify from a separate room through a one-way video system is unconstitutional. She said that forces some victims of child abuse to either testify in a courtroom a few feet away from their alleged abuser, or let the alleged abuser walk free.

Bird says Iowa is the only state in the country that doesn’t allow remote testimony for some kids and that the change is needed to protect them from further trauma.

Rules for the road

Iowa law already prohibits texting while driving, but lawmakers are once again exploring more cell phone restrictions for drivers. Under a bill that’s advanced out of a Senate subcommittee, any use of cell phones behind the wheel would be illegal, unless it’s in a hands-free or voice-activated mode.

Lawmakers and advocacy groups pushed for similar legislation last year, but the bill stalled in the House. Gov. Kim Reynolds made a point to prioritize this issue in her Condition of the State address at the beginning of the month, so a hands-free bill could be more likely to move forward this year with her added support.

Another proposal would significantly increase fines for excessive speeding on Iowa roads. That measure got unanimous support in an Iowa House subcommittee.

Curriculum changes

Republicans say they want Iowa high school students to get basic civics education. Their proposal in the House would require students to pass the U.S. citizenship test in order to graduate .

Another proposed bill would require lessons about fetal development in the womb with a video starting in first grade. The measure is similar to a proposal from last year that didn’t pass and includes a requirement to show a computer-generated video that “depicts the humanity of the unborn child” as part of the lesson.

Looking ahead

A bill that would block new casinos from being built for five years is likely to advance quickly through the House this week as some GOP leaders seek to stall the development of a Cedar Rapids casino. The bill banning cell phone use while driving could get its first hearing in the House this week, and the House Higher Education committee has planned hearings on some new bills affecting academic requirements at Iowa’s public universities.

