Iowa GOP lawmakers attempt to block Cedar Rapids casino proposal with moratorium bills

State lawmakers introduced two bills that would stop a new casino from being built in Cedar Rapids.

Last year, the Legislature voted not to continue a moratorium on casinos that had been in place for two years. Almost immediately, Linn County started making plans for a new one.

Now, legislators are trying to stop it.

Sen. Jeff Reichman, R-Montrose, and Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, introduced bills that would stop new casino licensing until 2030. Kaufmann says he’s worried about how a new casino would affect the gaming market.

“There is no such thing as a free market in the casino industry. That is a fallacy, and it’s complete B.S. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is a government body that chooses winners and losers, and the free market does not exist.”

Kaufmann says he’s trying to get the bill passed before the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission votes to approve the license on Feb. 6.