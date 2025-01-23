Using cellphones for anything while driving could soon be illegal in Iowa

The latest hands-free bill, which passed through an Iowa Senate subcommittee Wednesday, makes exceptions for emergencies and for certain professions, like health care workers.

Texting while driving is currently against the law in Iowa. But, if passed, the new bill would outlaw any use of cell phones behind the wheel, such as watching videos, scrolling social media or video calling someone. People would be allowed to use their phones if they are in hands-free or voice-activated mode or if the vehicle is at a complete stop away from traffic.

Judi Collora of Mount Pleasant testified in support of the bill. In 2023, her daughter was struck and killed by a distracted driver.

“There should never be any young person or any person in this state that has to lose their life because someone chooses to text instead of drive. Driving is the privilege, and to choose to text instead of drive puts other people at risk."

Bicyclists, motorcyclists and people from the Department of Public Safety and the Iowa State Troopers Association attended in support of the bill. No groups were registered or voiced opposition against the measure.