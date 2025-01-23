Iowa House advances a bill requiring high school students to pass a citizenship test

Iowa high schoolers could be required to pass the U.S. citizenship test in order to graduate, according to a bill that advanced in an Iowa House subcommittee Wednesday.

The test would consist of multiple-choice questions selected from the list of 100 potential questions. Students would be allowed to retake the test. Critics of the bill say they support teaching the content, but mandating the test would create a barrier to graduation.

Margaret Buckton, a lobbyist with the Urban Education Network of Iowa and Rural School Advocates of Iowa, says there should be more local control in how the test is administered.

“How do we have rigorous, relevant and engaging instruction for students? And multiple-choice tests are not the way that you do that. It's through project-based work and a really thoughtful approach to understanding content.”

Supporters of the bill say the test would make sure students know basic civic education. Similar bills were introduced in 2015 and 2018, but failed to pass.

The exam for immigrants typically consists of 10 questions asked orally to the person applying for citizenship.