Mac DeMarco: 'Guitar' review - good vibes all around

Mac DeMarco sure seems like he’s one of the nicest guys in the music business. He's always smiling, and in interviews he’s always joking around in a fun, lighthearted way. His affable personality feels approachable, and his music catalogue is both a representation of and benefits from his persona. His first two records, 2 and Salad Days, are, in my opinion, some of the best indie rock albums of the last 15 years. They were pivotal for me and when I think of them, I recall a lot of fond memories from that time of my life.

Now, DeMarco is back with a groovy laid-back collection of tunes on Guitar, his sixth studio album. The entire album was produced by DeMarco (minus the mastering). He plays all the instruments on the album and recorded it at his home.

Guitar is also a near all-acoustic record, and each track's main layer is an acoustic guitar (maybe that’s why Mac called the record Guitar???). There's very little electric guitar, which is a change for DeMarco. The total sound experience of the record reflects DeMarco's stripped down approach: it feels intimate, close and casual. Each song tells a story, and every transition feels effortless. The album simply flows. I enjoyed several playbacks of the album.

DeMarco has mentioned in interviews that this album is "as close to a true representation of where I’m at in my life today as I can manage to put to paper." Perhaps DeMarco has moved on from some of the goofier elements of his early work, or is maybe feeling particularly introspective on this album.

A few standout songs for me were “Rock and Roll,” “Holy,” “Rooster” and “Nightmare.” “Rock and Roll” is reminiscent of some of John Lennon's acoustic work, and when DeMarco’s vocals hit the high notes, if you close your eyes you might be convinced it's Lennon singing to you.

“Holy” has what can best be described as a twangy, almost Looney Tunes guitar solo that becomes a delightfully pesky ear worm. The track transported me to a desert setting, and I could see it being a great soundtrack to a roam through the Mojave Desert.

“Rooster” closes out the record and brought to my mind images of growing old with the ones I love. While the places around might change, it's increasingly easy to be okay with those changes — but keep those you care for close.

Overall, Guitar is a positive, laid back and intimate album. It’s a good record to turn on and just enjoy. I'm guessing that’s what DeMarco intended.