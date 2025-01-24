GOP senators reintroduce bill requiring schools to teach fetal development beginning in 1st grade

A bill requiring schools to teach about fetal development starting in first grade is advancing in the Iowa Senate. Schools would have to show students a computer-generated or animated video of human development in the womb.

Amber Williams, a lobbyist for the Christian organization Inspired Life, says having this information in high school may have changed her decision to have an abortion at the age of 18.

“By passing this bill, we can provide a compelling, science-based view of a baby’s development in the womb. This type of education has the potential to profoundly impact how young people perceive life and the choices that they will face.”

Similar bills last year would’ve required the use of a video produced by an anti-abortion group. Abortion rights supporters say that the video is medically inaccurate and is mandating a religious ideology in public schools.