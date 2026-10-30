Iowa voters are concerned about high prices; encouraged by their communities

Iowans have told us they’re concerned about the high cost of living, including groceries, daycare, and healthcare. And, they’re encouraged by supportive and helpful people in their communities.

Those are among the comments we heard in a series of interviews with coffee shop patrons in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Osceola and Sioux City earlier this fall. Listen to a conversation about these interviews with IPR Morning Edition Host Meghan McKinney and News Director Michael Leland.