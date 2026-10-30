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Iowa voters are concerned about high prices; encouraged by their communities

Iowa Public Radio | By Michael Leland,
Meghan McKinney
Published October 30, 2026 at 11:20 AM CDT
Mayberry's Coffee House and Eatery, Osceola IA
Isabella Luu
/
Iowa Public Radio
Mayberry's Coffee House in Osceola was one of four locations where we spoke to Iowans to find out what's on their minds.

Iowans have told us they’re concerned about the high cost of living, including groceries, daycare, and healthcare. And, they’re encouraged by supportive and helpful people in their communities.

Those are among the comments we heard in a series of interviews with coffee shop patrons in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Osceola and Sioux City earlier this fall. Listen to a conversation about these interviews with IPR Morning Edition Host Meghan McKinney and News Director Michael Leland.
Tags
Political News 2026 Election
Michael Leland
Michael Leland is IPR's News Director, with expertise in organization, planning, listening, advocacy, editing, reporting, hosting and photography, all to help Iowans better understand their communities and the state. He's led teams of reporters across Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan, and has covered issues in places as varied as Chicago and northern Canada for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Leland is a graduate of Kansas State University.
See stories by Michael Leland
Meghan McKinney
Meghan McKinney is IPR's Morning Edition host. She holds a bachelor's degree from Missouri State University. Since 2024, McKinney has brought news and features from IPR's reporting team to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Meghan McKinney

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