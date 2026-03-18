Former Gov. Branstad endorses Feenstra for governor, while The Family Leader backs Steen

Former U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has endorsed 4th District U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra in the Republican primary for governor.

Feenstra is one of five Republicans running for governor in 2026 after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she is not seeking reelection.

Branstad said Tuesday that he's confident Feenstra will deliver conservative results and leave the state better than he found it.

“Randy helped write and pass the largest tax cuts for working families in history, and the very first bill President Trump signed in January 2025 included Sarah’s Law, a bill Randy championed to ensure illegal immigrants who harm or kill Americans are detained and prosecuted,” Branstad said in a statement. “Both Randy and I have worked with President Trump to make Iowa and America strong, and I know that as governor, Randy will fully implement the 'America First' agenda in Iowa.”

Branstad served as governor of Iowa from 1983 to 1999 and 2011 to 2017, then served as U.S. Ambassador to China under President Donald Trump from July 2017 to October 2020.

Feenstra said he was proud to be endorsed by Branstad, who he called a great governor and strong ally of Trump.

“I was proud to work with him to cut taxes, invest in education, support Iowa agriculture and grow our economy,” Feenstra said. “Ambassador Branstad laid the foundation for the conservative movement we’ve built in Iowa, and I look forward to building on those successes as governor by working with President Trump.”

Feenstra said with Branstad’s endorsement, he will defeat Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand in the governor’s race.

The Family Leader endorses Adam Steen for governor

Earlier Tuesday, The Family Leader, a Christian conservative organization, endorsed Adam Steen in the Republican primary for governor.

Steen, a businessman and pastor, worked as director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services for five years.

The Family Leader President and CEO Bob Vander Plaats personally endorsed Steen last month. Now, he said the group’s board unanimously decided to put its political organizing and financial support behind Steen.

Katarina Sostaric / Iowa Public Radio Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of The Family Leader, endorsed Adam Steen for governor at a news conference on Tuesday.

“Not only do we believe Adam is the best qualified, even over Randy … but we also believe he’s the best positioned to win the governorship and take the baton from Kim Reynolds to keep Iowa moving forward,” Vander Plaats said at a news conference.

Vander Plaats said he doesn’t have anything against Feenstra — he endorsed him for Congress in 2020 — but he said Iowa history shows the state does not elect congressmen to be governor. He listed three members of Congress who lost the governor’s race in the past.

“When you look across the country, there’s a lot of things that divide, and people are looking to put the blame on somebody,” he said. “And I believe Randy Feenstra is going to carry that bag. And when Rob Sand makes him carry that bag, Rob Sand will be your next governor.”

Katarina Sostaric / Iowa Public Radio Adam Steen, Republican candidate for governor, speaks with reporters after filing paperwork to get on the GOP primary ballot.

Vander Plaats was former Congressman Jim Nussle’s running mate in the 2006 Iowa governor’s race, which Nussle lost to Democrat Chet Culver. He said The Family Leader will ultimately support whoever becomes the GOP nominee.

In addition to Steen and Feenstra, state Rep. Eddie Andrews, Zach Lahn and former state Rep. Brad Sherman are also running in the Republican primary for governor. Sand is the lone Democrat running for governor.

The primary election is scheduled for June 2.