Iowa Senate Republicans elect Mike Klimesh as majority leader

State Senate Republicans elected Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, as their new majority leader Wednesday.

Klimesh replaces former Majority Leader Jack Whitver of Grimes, who announced on Sept. 16 he was stepping down from the position and would not run for reelection. In May 2024, Whitver announced he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The Grinnell native was majority leader since 2018 .

The Senate majority leader oversees the legislative agenda and decides which bills come up for debate and for a vote in the chamber. The role also assigns party members to committees, chooses committee chairs and serves as a prominent spokesperson for the caucus.

Klimesh was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2020 and has served as Senate majority whip since 2025. He’s also served as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee since 2025 and serves as co-chair of the Administrative Rules Review Committee. Klimesh is also vice-chair of the Local Government Committee.

In a statement, Klimesh thanked Whitver for his service and said being named majority leader was an honor that came with great responsibility.

“I look forward to leading this caucus and continuing to implement our agenda to reduce taxes, making it more affordable to live in Iowa, reduce barriers to work and invest in this state, expand the economy, and return Iowa schools to their status as the best in the country,” Klimesh said.

With Democrat Catelin Drey's recent victory , the Senate now has 33 Republicans and 17 Democrats. Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, will continue to serve as Senate president, the second-highest leadership position in the chamber.

In the Legislature, Klimesh helped push forward a Medicaid work requirements law , which requires certain able-bodied participants to work 80 hours per month to keep their eligibility. He also supported a law regulating pharmacy benefit managers , aimed at preventing pharmacy closures and lowering prescription drug costs.

Klimesh voted against a law that would make it harder for carbon capture pipelines to use eminent domain.

Gov. Kim Reynolds offered her congratulations to Klimesh after the announcement.

“Sen. Klimesh’s influence in the Senate has steadily grown over the last four years, and I’m confident in his ability to successfully lead the Senate,” she said in a statement. "I look forward to working with him in the upcoming legislative session to further our conservative agenda and build upon our years of success.”

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, thanked Whitver for his time as majority leader and congratulated Klimesh on his election.

“I am hopeful that we can find ways to work together to deliver for and truly improve the lives of all Iowans in the bipartisan manner they expect from us,” she said. “I also want to thank Sen. Jack Whitver for his steadfast commitment to public service. A leadership role at the Capitol is not an easy task, especially while dealing with the heavy burden of illness. I look forward to continuing to serve with him.”

Iowa's next legislative session is scheduled to start Jan. 12.