Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver diagnosed with a brain tumor

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said Friday he has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and he will continue to serve in his leadership role as he goes through treatment.

In an emailed statement, he said he was diagnosed with the tumor after the legislative session ended on April 20. Whitver said he has begun radiation therapy and is responding well to the initial treatments.

“I appreciate the kind words and prayers my family and I have received," he said. "We ask for continued prayer and support as we continue this treatment.”

Whitver and his wife have three kids.

The 43-year-old Republican from central Iowa is a lawyer and business owner who was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2011. Whitver was elected to the Senate’s top leadership position in 2018. He was also a starting wide receiver on the Iowa State football team.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Whitver is "a strong and capable leader, and a good friend."

"I admire and support his decision to remain in his role while undergoing treatment, and I am confident in his ability to do so," Reynolds said. "Kevin and I know this path well, and also the incredible advancements that have been made with treatment. We pray for his full recovery, for his wife Rachel and their children, and for his medical team. I look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of Iowans."

Whitver said he will lead Senate Republicans through this election cycle in the same way he has since 2018.

"Our Senate Republican team is full of capable and accomplished people and I am grateful for the trust and support of the Senate Republican caucus," he said. "I am confident Republicans will be as successful this November as we have been the last several election cycles."

Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum also issued a statement Friday.

"My Senate Democratic colleagues and I are very saddened to hear the news of Sen. Whitver's current medical challenge," she said. "Jack is a proven fighter, and if anyone is prepared to face the challenge ahead, it's Jack. We will continue to keep Jack and his family in our prayers, and we all wish him a speedy recovery."