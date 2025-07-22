© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The future of the Democratic caucuses in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa's first-in-the-nation Democratic Party caucuses have launched presidential campaigns for decades. Now the future of this tradition is uncertain.

Iowa Democrats lost the first-in-the-nation caucuses in 2023, after a 2020 technology failure caused errors and delays in reporting results. In June, it was announced that Iowa would not have a seat on the Democratic National Committee’s Rules & Bylaws Committee, which oversees the presidential nominating calendar.

We hear from Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart about their perspectives on this change. We also talk with Drake University political scientist and caucus scholar Rachel Caufield about how Iowa went from critical to sidelined —and whether the caucuses can reclaim their national prominence.

Guests:

  • Jeff Kaufmann, chair, Republican Party of Iowa
  • Rita Hart, chair, Iowa Democratic Party
  • Rachel Caufield, professor, co-chair, Drake University Department of Political Science
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
