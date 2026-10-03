A guide to garlic

It’s a staple in almost every kitchen, but if you’re going to grow your own garlic you have to do some planning ahead.

On this Horticulture Day episode, Iowa State University horticulture professor and chair Ajay Nair guides us through planting, caring for and harvesting garlic. Then, horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins us, and he and Ajay answer listener questions.

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