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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Pioneers of public school desegregation reflect on their impact

By Charity Nebbe,
Nicole BaxterCaitlin TroutmanDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Carlotta Walls LaNier is one of the Little Rock Nine — one of the first nine Black students to integrate Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas in September of 1957. Leona Tate is one of the McDonogh Three — one of the first three Black students at McDonogh elementary in New Orleans in 1960.

Both women and their families endured harassment, threats and violence. School segregation became illegal in the United States following the Supreme Court's Brown vs. The Board of Education decision in 1954, but many southern states broke the law and resisted the movement to integrate. On this episode, we talk with Walls LaNier and Tate, who are speaking in Iowa this week. They will be speaking together at Plymouth Church in Des Moines at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2, and Tate will be speaking in Algona at the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Then, actor Tony Danza is best known for his starring roles in the TV shows Who’s the Boss? and Taxi. Now, he is touring in his latest act 'Tony Danza: Standards and Stories,' coming to Mason City. Arts and culture reporter Nicole Baxter spoke with Danza about his switch from boxing to acting, his upcoming performance and his ukulele, Lucy. He'll perform at the North Iowa Community Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Tony Danza's performance is part of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series which is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

  • Carlotta Walls LaNier, real estate broker, author, one of the Little Rock Nine
  • Dr. Leona Tate, founder of Leona Tate Foundation for Change (LTFC), one of the McDonogh Three
  • Tony Danza, actor
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Nicole Baxter
Nicole Baxter is a digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Since 2024, Baxter has worked with IPR's news team to bring news stories to IPR's digital audience, including writing features about Iowa's film scene.
See stories by Nicole Baxter
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley