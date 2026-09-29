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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Irish artist Katie Holten reimagines language with a tree alphabet

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published September 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Artist and writer Katie Holten has created tree alphabets, translating language into groves and forests. Her work explores the fraught relationship between humanity and the rest of nature and inspires people to see their environments in new ways.

On this episode, we speak with Holten, author of The Language of Trees: How Trees Make Our World Change Our Minds and Rewild our Lives. Holten discusses the ideas behind the project and explores how language, nature and place intersect. The Anne Frank Initiative is presenting a conversation with Holten about the project on Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Senate Chamber in the Old Capitol Museum in Iowa City at 5:30 p.m.

Then, we listen back to a conversation with father and daughter Dan and April Wilson, co-owners of Seven W Farm in Paullina. The farm was named Niman Ranch’s Sustainable Farm of the Year for 2025. The Wilsons share how multi-generational stewardship, organic farming and sustainable practices have shaped their family operation and why those practices matter for the future of Iowa.

A portion of this episode was produced in January 2026.

Guests:

  • Katie Holten, visual artist and environmental advocate, author, The Language of Trees: How Trees Make Our World Change Our Minds and Rewild our Lives
  • Dan Wilson, farmer and co-owner, Seven W Farm
  • April Wilson, farmer and co-owner, Seven W Farm
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley