Pulitzer Prize-winning historian to deliver Constitution Day address at UNI

Thomas Jefferson was author of the Declaration of Independence, the nation’s third president and a visionary who did as much or more than any other individual to help to shape our democracy. In 1997 Annette Gordon-Reed published Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy and showed us there was more to the story. Her work has inspired other historians to look beyond the traditional narrative when researching and writing about American history.

We talk with Pulitzer Prize winner Gordon-Reed about her contributions to historical scholarship and dedication to preserving complex American history. Gordon-Reed will present "Thomas Jefferson and the Presidency" as the University of Northern Iowa's 2026 Constitution Day address on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

Then, we listen back to a 2024 conversation with musician Lucinda Williams. In her memoir Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You, Williams explains how she spent her career making music on her own terms. She tells stories from her childhood and how she became a musical icon. Williams is headlining the 2026 Iowa City Songwriters Festival and will perform Friday, Nov. 6 at the Englert Theater.

Part of this episode was originally produced Aug. 20, 2024.

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