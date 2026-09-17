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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian to deliver Constitution Day address at UNI

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published September 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Thomas Jefferson was author of the Declaration of Independence, the nation’s third president and a visionary who did as much or more than any other individual to help to shape our democracy. In 1997 Annette Gordon-Reed published Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy and showed us there was more to the story. Her work has inspired other historians to look beyond the traditional narrative when researching and writing about American history.

We talk with Pulitzer Prize winner Gordon-Reed about her contributions to historical scholarship and dedication to preserving complex American history. Gordon-Reed will present "Thomas Jefferson and the Presidency" as the University of Northern Iowa's 2026 Constitution Day address on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

Then, we listen back to a 2024 conversation with musician Lucinda Williams. In her memoir Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You, Williams explains how she spent her career making music on her own terms. She tells stories from her childhood and how she became a musical icon. Williams is headlining the 2026 Iowa City Songwriters Festival and will perform Friday, Nov. 6 at the Englert Theater.

Part of this episode was originally produced Aug. 20, 2024.

Guest:

  • Annette Gordon-Reed, Carl M. Loeb University Professor and professor of history, Harvard University Faculty of Arts & Sciences, winner of Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award
  • Lucinda Williams, musician, author  
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Talk of Iowa HistoryBooks & ReadingAuthor interviewsMusician interviews
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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