Federally-funded early childhood education program faces deregulation

Head Start is a free, federally funded program that provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income children and families. A new proposal from the Trump administration would do away with many of the federal regulations that guide the program.

On this episode, we talk with stakeholders across the state about what the proposed changes may mean for Iowa families. We talk with Chris Juett executive director of the Iowa Head Start Association, and Drake University Head Start director Lisa Proctor. We also hear from Mimi Solis, Head Start teacher and former Head Start parent.

Then, the Library Bill of Rights was adopted by the American Library Association in 1939. The anti-censorship document was originally written by Des Moines librarian Forrest Spaulding in response to the rise of totalitarianism in Europe during the 1930s but also in part by the intellectual freedom issues that he witnessed in his 20-year professional career. We listen back to a conversation with former Des Moines Public Library Director Sue Woody about the purpose of the Library Bill of Rights, and the threats it faces today.

Part of this episode was originally produced March 1, 2023.

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