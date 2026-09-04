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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Federally-funded early childhood education program faces deregulation

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published September 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Head Start is a free, federally funded program that provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income children and families. A new proposal from the Trump administration would do away with many of the federal regulations that guide the program.

On this episode, we talk with stakeholders across the state about what the proposed changes may mean for Iowa families. We talk with Chris Juett executive director of the Iowa Head Start Association, and Drake University Head Start director Lisa Proctor. We also hear from Mimi Solis, Head Start teacher and former Head Start parent.

Then, the Library Bill of Rights was adopted by the American Library Association in 1939. The anti-censorship document was originally written by Des Moines librarian Forrest Spaulding in response to the rise of totalitarianism in Europe during the 1930s but also in part by the intellectual freedom issues that he witnessed in his 20-year professional career. We listen back to a conversation with former Des Moines Public Library Director Sue Woody about the purpose of the Library Bill of Rights, and the threats it faces today.

Part of this episode was originally produced March 1, 2023.

Guests:

  • Chris Juett, executive director, Iowa Head Start Association
  • Lisa Proctor, director, Drake University Head Start/Early Head Start
  • Mimi Solis, teacher, Boone Head Start, former Head Start parent
  • Sue Woody, former library director, Des Moines Public Library
Tags
Talk of Iowa EducationEducation Fundingchild developmentpovertyChild Care
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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