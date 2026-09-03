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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Smaller populations and more school options mean less funds for public schools

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published September 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Kids are back to school, but for Iowa's public schools, things just keep getting more challenging.

Public school funding hasn't kept pace with inflation, and many districts are losing students and the funds that come with them. On this episode, we check in with districts around the state — Des Moines, Creston, Cedar Rapids and Sumner-Fredericksburg. We discuss how these school districts have been navigating the strained budget and their plans moving forward.

Guests:

  • Matt Smith, interim superintendent, Des Moines Public Schools
  • Melanie Campbell, director of philanthropic engagement, executive director, Des Moines Public Schools Foundation
  • Deron Stender, superintendent, Creston Community School District
  • Jen Neumann, board president, Cedar Rapids Community School District
  • Ryan Cunningham, superintendent, Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District
Tags
Talk of Iowa public schoolsEducation FundingPrivate and charter schools
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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