Smaller populations and more school options mean less funds for public schools

Kids are back to school, but for Iowa's public schools, things just keep getting more challenging.

Public school funding hasn't kept pace with inflation, and many districts are losing students and the funds that come with them. On this episode, we check in with districts around the state — Des Moines, Creston, Cedar Rapids and Sumner-Fredericksburg. We discuss how these school districts have been navigating the strained budget and their plans moving forward.

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