The Lobe Rangers say conservation and commercial success go hand in hand

They don't wear masks, or ride a horse named Silver, but like the Lone Ranger, the Lobe Rangers are standing up for what they believe is right.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we meet the Lobe Rangers, Matt Bormann, Zach Smith and James Hepp. They are three Iowa farmers who are frustrated with how few of their fellow farmers have implemented conservation practices. We learn about their vision for a more sustainable future for Iowa.

Then, Talk of Iowa Summer School continues with agriculture teacher Anna Brooks who makes the farm to table process a focus of her classes. Brooks received a 2026 Iowa STEM teacher of the year award for her lessons promoting innovation in agriculture.

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