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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The Lobe Rangers say conservation and commercial success go hand in hand

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

They don't wear masks, or ride a horse named Silver, but like the Lone Ranger, the Lobe Rangers are standing up for what they believe is right.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we meet the Lobe Rangers, Matt Bormann, Zach Smith and James Hepp. They are three Iowa farmers who are frustrated with how few of their fellow farmers have implemented conservation practices. We learn about their vision for a more sustainable future for Iowa.

Then, Talk of Iowa Summer School continues with agriculture teacher Anna Brooks who makes the farm to table process a focus of her classes. Brooks received a 2026 Iowa STEM teacher of the year award for her lessons promoting innovation in agriculture.

Guests:

  • Matt Bormann, Algona farmer
  • Zach Smith, Lake Mills farmer
  • James Hepp, Rockwell City farmer
  • Anna Brooks, agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, Ames High School
Tags
Talk of Iowa FarmingconservationEnvironmentEducation
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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