New book examines ties between 2008 Iowa tragedy and international adoption

How does family's private tragedy relate to 70 years of history?

On this episode, we talk with journalist and author Paige Towers. Her new book is titled What They Stole: A Familicide Rooted in Intercountry Adoption. It investigates the 2008 murder suicide of the Sueppel family in Iowa City and how the tragedy sheds light on the fraught history of Korean adoptions in America.

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