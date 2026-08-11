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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New book examines ties between 2008 Iowa tragedy and international adoption

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

How does family's private tragedy relate to 70 years of history?

On this episode, we talk with journalist and author Paige Towers. Her new book is titled What They Stole: A Familicide Rooted in Intercountry Adoption. It investigates the 2008 murder suicide of the Sueppel family in Iowa City and how the tragedy sheds light on the fraught history of Korean adoptions in America.

Guest:

  • Paige Towers, author, What They Stole: A Familicide Rooted in Intercountry Adoption
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River to River Books & ReadingmurderFoster care & Adoption
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
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Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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