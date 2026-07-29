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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa painter wins international award for portrait

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Painter Rose Frantzen of Maquoketa recently won top honors at the prestigious Portrait Society of America's International Portrait Competition.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with Rose Frantzen, co-founder of the Maquoketa Art Experience. She discusses her career and why Iowa is where she makes her home. Frantzen won both the Rorick Grand Prize and the People's Choice Award for her oil painting “Last Light.”

Then we talk with Tamara Marcus, owner of Empowered Solutions Collective, a Cedar Rapids-based consulting firm that works with communities, nonprofits and local governments on sustainability projects. Marcus discusses her work teaching a gardening ang yoga class to Black and biracial students.

Guests:

  • Rose Frantzen, Iowa artist, co-founder of the Maquoketa Art Experience
  • Tamara Marcus, owner, Empowered Solutions Collective
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Talk of Iowa ArtArts & LifeSustainabilityLocal Foods
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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