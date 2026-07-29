Iowa painter wins international award for portrait

Painter Rose Frantzen of Maquoketa recently won top honors at the prestigious Portrait Society of America's International Portrait Competition.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with Rose Frantzen, co-founder of the Maquoketa Art Experience. She discusses her career and why Iowa is where she makes her home. Frantzen won both the Rorick Grand Prize and the People's Choice Award for her oil painting “Last Light.”

Then we talk with Tamara Marcus, owner of Empowered Solutions Collective, a Cedar Rapids-based consulting firm that works with communities, nonprofits and local governments on sustainability projects. Marcus discusses her work teaching a gardening ang yoga class to Black and biracial students.

Guests:

