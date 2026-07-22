Should I be my own contractor?
Let's say you're building a house or tackling a massive remodel. Should you try to save some money by acting as your own contractor?
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, home improvement expert Bill McAnally shares his advice. He and host Charity Nebbe talk about some of the many challenges faced by people who take on the contractor role in their home projects. Then, Bill answers listener questions on all things home improvement.
Guest:
- Bill McAnally, home improvement expert