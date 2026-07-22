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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Should I be my own contractor?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDani Gehr
Published July 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Let's say you're building a house or tackling a massive remodel. Should you try to save some money by acting as your own contractor?

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, home improvement expert Bill McAnally shares his advice. He and host Charity Nebbe talk about some of the many challenges faced by people who take on the contractor role in their home projects. Then, Bill answers listener questions on all things home improvement.

Guest:

  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert
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Talk of Iowa Home Improvement Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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