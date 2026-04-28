What to know before replacing your windows

Replacing your windows can make your home more energy efficient, but so can updating the windows you already have. Home improvement expert Bill McAnally joins the show to talk through the options homeowners should consider before starting a window project, from simple upgrades to full replacements.

McAnally also answers listener questions about windows and other home improvement projects, offering practical advice for tackling the jobs on your to-do list and deciding what upgrades are worth the investment.

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