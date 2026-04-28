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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What to know before replacing your windows

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published April 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Replacing your windows can make your home more energy efficient, but so can updating the windows you already have. Home improvement expert Bill McAnally joins the show to talk through the options homeowners should consider before starting a window project, from simple upgrades to full replacements.

McAnally also answers listener questions about windows and other home improvement projects, offering practical advice for tackling the jobs on your to-do list and deciding what upgrades are worth the investment.

Guest:

  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert
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Talk of Iowa Home Improvement DayEnergy
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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