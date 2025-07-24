Pros and cons of do-it-yourself heating and cooling systems
For a long time, do-it-yourself cooling meant installing a window air conditioner or setting up a swamp cooler, but now you’ve got options.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with home improvement expert Bill McAnally about the pros and cons of do-it-yourself systems for heating and cooling and how to troubleshoot when your air conditioner acts up. Bill also answers listener questions.
Guest:
- Bill McAnally, home improvement expert