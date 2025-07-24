© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Pros and cons of do-it-yourself heating and cooling systems

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For a long time, do-it-yourself cooling meant installing a window air conditioner or setting up a swamp cooler, but now you’ve got options.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with home improvement expert Bill McAnally about the pros and cons of do-it-yourself systems for heating and cooling and how to troubleshoot when your air conditioner acts up. Bill also answers listener questions.

Guest:

  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert
