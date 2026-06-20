Advice for trees in need

Severe storms and strong winds have brought down a lot of tree limbs in the last couple of weeks, but Iowa weather isn’t the only thing facing our trees and plants.

DNR District Forester Mark Vitosh and Iowa State University Extension Horticulturist Aaron Steil talk about some of the challenges that are showing up in our trees and perennials this summer.

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