Living with autism

In April 2025, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised exhaustive studies to identify any environmental factors that may cause autism. He also made comments that many people in the autism community said were offensive. Now, many welcome an investment in science-based research, but at the same time, fear the rise of disinformation and stigma.

On this award-winning episode of Talk of Iowa, a pediatrician who works with a range of patients with autism helps us understand autism spectrum disorder, why diagnosis is more common today, and what we know about possible causes. Then, Iowans in the autism community share their thoughts and experiences.

This episode was originally produced in October 2025.

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