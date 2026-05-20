Young, educated adults leave Iowa at a higher rate than most of the U.S.

In 2008, 47% of Iowa’s college students planned to stay in the state after graduation. That dropped to 41% in 2024. That’s a big concern in a state where many businesses are already seeing a worker shortage.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, as Iowa’s brain drain is intensifying, we’ll talk about the factors that seem to be driving it and how to combat it.

This episode was originally produced July 30, 2025.

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