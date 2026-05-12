Mother’s Day can bring joy, grief and complicated emotions

For many people, Mother’s Day is a joyful celebration of the mothers who raised us, the mothers in our lives and those who are mothers themselves. But for others, the holiday can bring grief, strained relationships or difficult emotions. On this episode, we discuss some of the relationship challenges that can make Mother’s Day difficult and hear advice for navigating them.

First, Erin Wissler Gerdes joins the program after earning honorable mention in the University of Iowa’s Three Minute Thesis competition. Wissler Gerdes has studied parental rage and how it can be influenced by untreated anxiety and lack of social support.

Then, Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart shares insight into interpersonal and family communication and how people can better manage emotionally-charged family dynamics surrounding holidays like Mother’s Day.

Later, we meet Monica Holt, Des Moines Performing Arts' new president and CEO. She shares about her tenure working at the former John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, her move to the Midwest and her vision for DMPA moving forward.

Des Moines Performing Arts is an underwriter of IPR.

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