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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Mother’s Day can bring joy, grief and complicated emotions

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published May 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For many people, Mother’s Day is a joyful celebration of the mothers who raised us, the mothers in our lives and those who are mothers themselves. But for others, the holiday can bring grief, strained relationships or difficult emotions. On this episode, we discuss some of the relationship challenges that can make Mother’s Day difficult and hear advice for navigating them.

First, Erin Wissler Gerdes joins the program after earning honorable mention in the University of Iowa’s Three Minute Thesis competition. Wissler Gerdes has studied parental rage and how it can be influenced by untreated anxiety and lack of social support.

Then, Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart shares insight into interpersonal and family communication and how people can better manage emotionally-charged family dynamics surrounding holidays like Mother’s Day.

Later, we meet Monica Holt, Des Moines Performing Arts' new president and CEO. She shares about her tenure working at the former John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, her move to the Midwest and her vision for DMPA moving forward.

Des Moines Performing Arts is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

  • Erin Wissler Gerdes, PhD candidate in epidemiology, University of Iowa
  • Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart, associate professor who studies interpersonal and family communications, University of Iowa
  • Monica Holt, president and CEO, Des Moines Performing Arts
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Talk of Iowa ParentingHolidaysfamilyPerforming ArtsPresident Trump
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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