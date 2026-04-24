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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How personal diaries can provide an intimate look into the past

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published April 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Writing in a journal is usually a personal and private act, but there are published diaries that have changed the world. There are scholars who study diaries and family members who treasure them. And if you have a diary, there just might be an archive that would like to collect it when you’re gone. Betsy Rubiner, a journalist, author and a life-long diarist discusses her book, Our Diaries, Ourselves: How Diarists Chronicle Their Lives and Document Our World.

Later in the hour, we hear from Beth Hoffman, a farmer and journalist who is now the host of a new podcast called At the Iowa Farm Table. The podcast focuses on sustainable agriculture, local food production and consumption, land and water conservation and some of the many challenges facing Iowa right now.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Feb. 24, 2026, and July 4, 2025.

Guests:

  • Betsy Rubiner, journalist and author, Our Diaries, Ourselves: How Diarists Chronicle Their Lives and Document Our World
  • Beth Hoffman, author of Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, host, At the Iowa Farm Table
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingFarmingSustainability
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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