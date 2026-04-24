How personal diaries can provide an intimate look into the past

Writing in a journal is usually a personal and private act, but there are published diaries that have changed the world. There are scholars who study diaries and family members who treasure them. And if you have a diary, there just might be an archive that would like to collect it when you’re gone. Betsy Rubiner, a journalist, author and a life-long diarist discusses her book, Our Diaries, Ourselves: How Diarists Chronicle Their Lives and Document Our World.

Later in the hour, we hear from Beth Hoffman, a farmer and journalist who is now the host of a new podcast called At the Iowa Farm Table. The podcast focuses on sustainable agriculture, local food production and consumption, land and water conservation and some of the many challenges facing Iowa right now.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Feb. 24, 2026, and July 4, 2025.

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