Bugs are back in business

When temperatures drop in the fall, suddenly the outdoors becomes insect-free. That doesn’t feel like much of a mystery. But when temperatures rise in the spring and suddenly insects emerge, it raises questions, like how do these tiny creatures survive in subzero conditions? Entomologist Laura Iles demystifies this phenomenon. Later, horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

