Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Bugs are back in business

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilKatherine Perkins
Published February 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
When temperatures drop in the fall, suddenly the outdoors becomes insect-free. That doesn’t feel like much of a mystery. But when temperatures rise in the spring and suddenly insects emerge, it raises questions, like how do these tiny creatures survive in subzero conditions? Entomologist Laura Iles demystifies this phenomenon. Later, horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer listeners' questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Laura Iles, director, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
